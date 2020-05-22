ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Get ANZ alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ANZBY. Goldman Sachs Group raised ANZ from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. ValuEngine lowered ANZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised ANZ from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ANZ from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $10.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ANZ has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $20.08.

About ANZ

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANZ (ANZBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.