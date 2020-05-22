Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.07%.

Apollo Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years. Apollo Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 109.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Apollo Investment to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.8%.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $608.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.79. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $18.33.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard Widra purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,142.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AINV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Apollo Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.