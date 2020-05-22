ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS AHKSY opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49.

About ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products.

