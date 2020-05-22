Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) CFO Sells $2,822,818.44 in Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 29,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $2,822,818.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,513.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $94.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average of $113.02. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $142.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.82% and a net margin of 39.54%. The company had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 146.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Aspen Technology by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.13.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.