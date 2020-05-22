ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATLAS COPCO AB/S currently has an average rating of Hold.

ATLKY opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.36. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.77.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 15.92%. As a group, analysts predict that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

