Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Stock Price Down 15.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB)’s share price traded down 15.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from C$27.00 to C$24.00. The stock traded as low as C$16.82 and last traded at C$17.22, 1,922,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 79% from the average session volume of 1,074,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.40.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.90 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.08.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.88.

About Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.