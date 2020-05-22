AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,104.47 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $984.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,074.09.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,031.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,184.59.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

