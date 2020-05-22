Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,200 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the April 30th total of 815,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 410.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 107,831 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $1.50) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ASM opened at $0.64 on Friday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.81.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

