AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Get AXA alerts:

AXAHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut AXA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised AXA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AXA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

AXAHY stock opened at $16.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.13. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXA (AXAHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.