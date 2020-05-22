Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AXIS Capital continues to build on its Specialty Insurance, Reinsurance plus Accident and Health to pave the way for long-term growth. It is focused on deploying resources prudently while enhancing efficiencies at the same time. It has been improving its portfolio mix, underwriting profitability and fortifying the casualty and professional lines in the insurance segment. It continues to deploy capital for boosting shareholder value. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility. Stiff competition in reinsurance industry and high costs put a strain on margin. AXIS Capital Holdings’ loss of $1.94 per share was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.92 per share. Notably, it had reported operating income of $1.24 per share in the prior-year quarter.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AXS. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Axis Capital from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Axis Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Axis Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.14.

Axis Capital stock opened at $38.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Axis Capital has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Axis Capital had a net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axis Capital will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.08%.

In other Axis Capital news, Director Anne Melissa Dowling acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,863.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Benchimol acquired 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,662,837.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,864 shares of company stock valued at $485,980 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Axis Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axis Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Axis Capital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Axis Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Axis Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

