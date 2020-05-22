Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Sells $600,750.00 in Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $600,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,480.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AXNX opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.95% and a negative net margin of 208.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2341.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXNX. ValuEngine raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. AXA bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,489,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

