Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ayr Strategies alerts:

AYRSF stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. Ayr Strategies has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $19.70.

About Ayr Strategies

Ayr Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated multi-state operator in cannabis sector in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. Ayr Strategies Inc is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.