AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 119.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

NASDAQ AZRX opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.92. AzurRx BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AzurRx BioPharma stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) by 377.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,554 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned 1.13% of AzurRx BioPharma worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

