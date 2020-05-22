B. Riley Weighs in on SSR Mining Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for SSR Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.10 price objective on the stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $164.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.75 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.19 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.16.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 178,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.