Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,206,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Ball worth $77,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,849,811,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,463,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,687,000 after buying an additional 524,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,158,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,954,000 after buying an additional 107,577 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,949,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,939,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,090,000 after buying an additional 165,359 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of Ball stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.54.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.70.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.