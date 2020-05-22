Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $161.20

Banco Santander SA (LON:BNC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 161.20 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 161.20 ($2.12), with a volume of 152781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.21 ($2.16).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 178.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 266.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.45.

Banco Santander Company Profile (LON:BNC)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

