Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKHYY opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.37. Bank Hapoalim has a 52 week low of $21.73 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $968.27 million during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank Hapoalim will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank Hapoalim

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory services; and housing loans.

