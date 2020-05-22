Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.74.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $198.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

