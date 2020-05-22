Bank of The West Buys 1,130 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Bank of The West grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 127,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $941,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.83. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

