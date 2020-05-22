Bank of The West Cuts Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bank of The West lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 183.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $132.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $172.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.46.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

