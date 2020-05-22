Bank of The West Has $481,000 Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Bank of The West lowered its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,224 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Boeing were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $65,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA opened at $139.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.07. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.04.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.