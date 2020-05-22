Bank of The West Purchases 412 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 59,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $93.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.62. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.