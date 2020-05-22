Bank of The West Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,629,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,670,551,000 after buying an additional 1,059,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,039,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $548,506,000 after buying an additional 1,372,342 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $246,804,000 after buying an additional 19,549,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,973,000 after buying an additional 6,201,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,536,073 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $209,586,000 after purchasing an additional 645,546 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Farley, Jr. bought 194,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,369.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 214,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,694. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE F opened at $5.63 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $4.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.49.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

