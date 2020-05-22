Bank of The West Trims Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bank of The West cut its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,547 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KEY opened at $10.71 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other KeyCorp news, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.