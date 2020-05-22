Bank of The West Trims Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Bank of The West decreased its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 530,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,688,000 after acquiring an additional 104,733 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $626,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $45,295,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $8,620,000. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $53.61 on Friday. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.46.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 610,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $16,017,132.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,191.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.35.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

