Bank of The West Trims Stock Holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Bank of The West decreased its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FWONK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 688.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 437,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,120,000 after acquiring an additional 57,926 shares during the period. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 642,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,546,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FWONK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.56). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

