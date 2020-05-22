Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

KYYWF stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.98.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

