Berenberg Bank Reiterates House Stock Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

GPH opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80. Global Ports has a 12 month low of GBX 48.55 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 405 ($5.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 179.75.

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding PLC operates ports primarily in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, and Italy. It operates cruise ports for cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

