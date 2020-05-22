Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,600 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 103,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.62.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.83. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $80,136.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,296.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $43,862.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,855.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,602 shares of company stock worth $3,536,169. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

