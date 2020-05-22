BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. BJs Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BJ opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.11. BJs Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $36,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,455.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 1,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 350,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,474,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 684,825 shares of company stock valued at $17,994,575 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

