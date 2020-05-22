BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $508.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $474.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $487.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.91.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.16, for a total value of $1,333,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total transaction of $335,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,845 shares of company stock worth $46,894,663 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

