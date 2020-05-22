Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Boardwalk REIT to a buy rating and set a $34.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boardwalk REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $913.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk REIT had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $87.42 million for the quarter.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

