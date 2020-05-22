Boston Research & Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Boston Research & Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,947 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after purchasing an additional 512,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,993,000 after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

DIS opened at $117.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

