BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BPOSY. ValuEngine raised shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BPOST SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Main First Bank raised shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BPOST SA/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

BPOSY stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. BPOST SA/ADR has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $12.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

