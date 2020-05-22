Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) from a d rating to a c rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BEDU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Shares of NYSE:BEDU opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 8.1% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

