Britvic’s (BVIC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Britvic to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 830 ($10.92) in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Britvic from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 839.23 ($11.04).

Get Britvic alerts:

BVIC opened at GBX 674 ($8.87) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 702.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 840.72. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 536 ($7.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19).

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 11,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 720 ($9.47), for a total value of £79,329.60 ($104,353.59).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.