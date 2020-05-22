Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) versus Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Broadcom has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.0% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Broadcom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Broadcom pays an annual dividend of $13.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Maxim Integrated Products pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Broadcom pays out 74.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Maxim Integrated Products pays out 79.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadcom has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Maxim Integrated Products has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Broadcom is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Broadcom and Maxim Integrated Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 11.64% 32.46% 10.44% Maxim Integrated Products 37.00% 35.31% 16.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadcom and Maxim Integrated Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom $22.60 billion 4.86 $2.72 billion $17.41 15.78 Maxim Integrated Products $2.31 billion 6.56 $827.49 million $2.43 23.45

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Maxim Integrated Products. Broadcom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxim Integrated Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Broadcom and Maxim Integrated Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 0 4 29 0 2.88 Maxim Integrated Products 3 10 3 0 2.00

Broadcom presently has a consensus price target of $317.32, indicating a potential upside of 15.47%. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus price target of $59.27, indicating a potential upside of 4.01%. Given Broadcom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Broadcom is more favorable than Maxim Integrated Products.

Summary

Broadcom beats Maxim Integrated Products on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other. The Wired Infrastructure segment provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing application specific standard products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layers; and fiber optic laser and receiver components. The Wireless Communications segment offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; and custom touch controllers. The Enterprise Storage segment provides serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters and switches; read channel based SoCs; custom flash controllers; and preamplifiers. The Industrial & Other segment offers optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, motion control encoders and subsystems, and light emitting diodes. The company's products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

