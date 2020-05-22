BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Grows Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nomura lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

NYSE SWK opened at $123.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.81. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.