BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Makes New $230,000 Investment in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE:PLD opened at $87.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.86. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PLD shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.