BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the period. First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,083,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $1,314,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $32,587.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEG opened at $48.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.83. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

