BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 397 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 1,003.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $96.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.12). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

