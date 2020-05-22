Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

BZLFY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bunzl from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bunzl from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

BZLFY opened at $22.62 on Monday. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

