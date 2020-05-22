Callan Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,060,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 52.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 642,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,094,000 after purchasing an additional 220,952 shares in the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,406.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $961.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,276.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,329.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

