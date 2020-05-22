Callan Capital LLC Invests $343,000 in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

