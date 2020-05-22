Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,131 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,231,947 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $574.39.

SHW stock opened at $570.00 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $599.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $509.92 and its 200-day moving average is $546.62.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

