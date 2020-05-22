Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,695 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,468 shares in the company, valued at $6,857,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $125,532.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,879.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,034 shares of company stock worth $7,381,613. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $545.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $619.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $509.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.87.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “sell” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $570.00 to $510.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.50.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

