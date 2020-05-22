Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 44,767 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 389.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,767 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,332,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,965 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 49.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,905,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,965,000 after buying an additional 1,284,220 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,444,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,776,000 after buying an additional 1,156,042 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,232,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,449,000 after acquiring an additional 121,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,066,000 after acquiring an additional 184,378 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $87.62 on Friday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $124.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $81,350.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,707.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $5,503,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,862,418.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,323 shares of company stock worth $16,038,660. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

