Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 220.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,501 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $174.99 on Friday. Teladoc Health Inc has a one year low of $53.46 and a one year high of $203.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.70 and its 200 day moving average is $118.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $2,378,286.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,882.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 22,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total transaction of $3,763,673.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,919.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,252 shares of company stock worth $35,286,838 over the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.54.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

