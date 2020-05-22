Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,446 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,458 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $115.77 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $178.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of -83.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays downgraded FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

