Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 164,760 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,760 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,980,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,698.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,204,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,606 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,601,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,713 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,726,000. Finally, Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $43,626,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $44.76 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $54.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average of $48.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

